Titcomb Mountain offers challenge for those on break

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain was a hot spot on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with varying events and games as part of The Titcomb Challenge. Hosted by University of Maine at Farmington students in the Alpine Operations Certificate Program and bolstered by Titcomb Mountain staff, the challenge gave those on break a day of action and adventure.

Unique races, ski park challenges and even a ski ballet provided fun in the sun for all ages. Beautiful weather brought slope enthusiasts out in droves to participate in the variety of activities the Titcomb Challenge had to offer.

Throughout the day Lindsay Mower, a local jazz and blues artist, jammed live beats to the behest of the Titcomb Mountain crowd.

Into the night Mower serenaded the spaghetti supper crowd who were served by Titcomb Mountain volunteers. Proceeds from the spaghetti spread went to benefiting Titcomb Mountain's operations.

The evening ended with a flashlight and glow stick parade of 20-plus skiers in a rave down the Main slope of the mountain.