Titcomb Mountain opening this Saturday with pancake breakfast

WEST FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain will open for the winter this weekend, with a pancake breakfast at the main lodge kicking off the season.

Opening day is Saturday, Dec. 16, with lifts running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Season passes will be available for pick up in the lodge, as will signups for volunteers. There are a number of skiing and riding programs being offered at Titcomb beginning in January this year, please click here for more details. The deadlines for signups is Dec. 27.

A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the main lodge. Breakfast will be available for $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 10 & under, and $20 for a family of four.

Owned and operated by the Farmington Ski Club, Titcomb has been run for more than 70 years thanks to volunteers. The mountain offers both Nordic and alpine skiing and riding.

More information is available at www.titcombmountain.com or by calling 778-9031.