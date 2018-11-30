Titcomb Mountain plans ‘flash opening’ Saturday

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Ski Mountain will open for four hours this Saturday, Dec. 1, thanks to the unexpectedly snowy November.

Titcomb will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, two weeks prior to the official opening date on Dec. 15.

On Dec. 15, a pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the main lodge. Breakfast will be available for $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 10 & under, and $20 for a family of four.

Owned and operated by the Farmington Ski Club, Titcomb has been run for more than 70 years thanks to volunteers. The mountain offers both Nordic and alpine skiing and riding.

More information is available at www.titcombmountain.com or by calling 778-9031.