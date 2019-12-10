Titcomb Mountain plans opening events for Dec. 13, 14

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain is preparing to open for the 2019-20 ski season, with a series of events scheduled for this weekend.

On Friday night, Titcomb will host a movie watch party to get people ready for the new season. A live poll is currently active on the Titcomb Facebook page; would-be movie watcher will be able to choose either Romance by Level 1 or Face of Winter by Warren Miller as Friday's movie. All ages will be welcome.

The winning film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Titcomb Mountain lodge, with prize giveaways and concessions available during the movie. Tickets are $5. Also, the mountain's new Freestyle Program will be unveiled Friday evening.

Opening day events will begin Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. with the traditional pancake breakfast running until 10 a.m. The cost is $5 for kids ages 10 and under; $7 for 10 and older; and $20 for a family of four. Lifts will begin running at 9 a.m., until 4 p.m. Season passes will be available for pickup and the store will be open for Titcomb-themed merchandise for the holidays.

Saturday night will feature the SnowDance, with all proceeds benefiting the Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation. The foundation supports children and families that apply for learn-to-ski program scholarships or middle school/high school athletes entering additional races during the season.

The SnowDance is another family-friendly event that will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Live music will be performed by the band Nuclear Salad at the lodge, with a beer garden featuring Tumbledown Brewing and the Titcomb commissary available for use. The cost is $5 for children and college students; $10 for adults; with a $25 maximum for any family. From 7 to 9 p.m., a rail jam will take place on the beach outside of the lodge.

For additional information about any of these events, call the lodge at 778-9031.