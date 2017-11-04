Titcomb Ski Club hosts 35th annual Winter Equipment Sale

FARMINGTON - The 35th annual Winter Equipment Sale hosted by the Titcomb Ski Club took place Saturday morning at the area's friendliest mountain, drawing a crowd for one of the club's biggest fundraisers.

Used skis, boots, helmets and gear filled the tents pitched in front of the main lodge- made available by Don from Tents For Rent and Shaun from Weeks Tent Rental. The sale, which is normally held on the Mt. Blue High School Campus, includes gear from Northern Lights, Hearth and Sports, Ski Depot, Minikins, Sports Haus, Carter's X-C Ski Center, and Auclair Cycle & Ski and has raised up to $7,000 in past years. Contributions of gear is sold with the TSC collecting 15 percent and the seller getting the remaining 85.

Despite being a major fundraiser for the mountain, the main purpose of the sale is to offer outdoor equipment at great prices, organizers said. By providing the means necessary to be active outside all winter long, the TSC hopes to encourage people to take advantage of the snowy months.

This year's sale included a friendly competition rail jam using snow from Kents Hill School. The $10 entry fee raised money for rails and park features. Shoppers had the opportunity to enjoy a fire at the main lodge, as well as snacks and beverages.