Titcomb to use retirement gift to improve lighting, buy ski tuning machine

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors presented retiring President and CEO Peter Judkins with a gift of $10,000 from the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation to the charity of his choice. Judkins announced he would direct the gift to the Franklin Ski and Outing Club for new lighting on the alpine race trail at Titcomb and a new ski tuning machine for the Mt. Blue Ski Team.

“This is such a generous gift from the Board,” said Judkins. “Titcomb has been near and dear to my heart since I learned to ski as a child. I didn’t have too much trouble deciding where to contribute. Ski racing provides an economic boost to Titcomb as the host of many races and it serves a large number of “Titcomb kids” through the Buddy Werner, FAST and Mt. Blue High School teams.”

“It sounds sappy but I do not think I would be the president of the bank if not for ski racing at Titcomb. It gave me confidence to know that if you work hard at something, you can be successful at it. It motivated me to work harder to be the best ski racer I could be. Without that, I don’t think I’d be where I am today,” said Judkins.

Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope will use the funds to update its antiquated lighting system with energy efficient Low-E lights, which will benefit all skiers, not just the racers, said Judkins.

“We are extremely grateful. It’s not going to just help the Mt. Blue Ski Team and ski racing in general, but improve the lighting for everyone,” said Mark Cyr, coach of the Mt. Blue High School Ski Team. “It’s going to help us and it’s going to help the mountain. Thank you, thank you Peter Judkins and Franklin Savings Bank.”

Judkins has been the face of the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation since it was created in 2000. At a personal level, he has long been active at Titcomb Ski Slope, volunteering many hours for upkeep and snow-making tasks.