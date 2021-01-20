Titcomb Twilight nordic race series to award Sayward Cup

FARMINGTON - The snow has arrived and even though the pandemic has created challenges, Titcomb Mountain is excited to announce their Twilight Nordic Race Series. The Series kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The event is intended to give Maine skiers the opportunity to race five events on Thursday evenings (excluding school vacation) under the Titcomb nordic trail lights between Jan. 28 and March 4.

The Twilight Series originated from the Nordic Ski Committee at Titcomb. Members include: Buzz Davis, Tony Ramsey, Josh Robbins, Anne Charles, Ken Charles, Ron Aseltine, Deb Aseltine and Seth Noonkester. Randy Easter and Nat Steele of Bart Timing have been lending assistance as well and will be timing the events.

The Series is giving nordic skiers in middle school, high school and seniors (post high school) the opportunity to race. The first race on Jan. 28 will be a Freestyle event. For middle school athletes, there is a 4 p.m. start time with a 3.4 KM course; High School and Seniors will go off at approximately 5:15 p.m. with a 5.1 KM and a 6.8 KM course respectively.

Each skier top in their class, both male and female, will be awarded prizes at the end of the series and the over-all male and female athletes will be awarded the Tom Sayward Memorial Nordic Race Cup. This award was first presented in memory of Farmington skier and skimeister, Tom Sayward who was in the Mt. Blue Class of 1979 and passed away in 1988. The Sayward family has a long-time history of skiing, racing and coaching in Farmington.

“It seems very appropriate to award the top skiers of this series the Tom Sayward Memorial. We are very pleased to recognize nordic racers in Maine for their efforts and eagerness to participate in this series,” Titcomb Mountain Manager Seth Noonkester said.

According to Noonkester, the event will be following CDC and State of Maine Covid protocol as well as NSAA, USSA, and Nensa guidelines.

“We want to make this a fun, safe competition.”

The nordic committee would like to thank Northern Lights, Riverbend Property Management and Aseltine Law Offices for sponsoring the series. Most importantly, they would like to thank the volunteers of the Farmington Ski Club who will be assisting at the events.

For those interested in learning about the series and registering, please visit:

www.titcombnordic.com and visit Facebook for updates.

For additional questions, please contact Titcomb Mountain at 207-778-9031.