Top students, readers recognized at Mt. Blue Middle School

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Middle School held its final assembly of the school year Thursday, providing local Masons to present hard-reading students some new bicycles.

The Bikes for Books program operates throughout the state with the statewide Masonic organization, the Grand Lodge of Maine, reimbursing local lodges to provide bicycles and associated gear to participating elementary school students. Students read books to earn tickets that can be randomly drawn to win a bike.

The Maine Lodge No. 20 in Farmington supports W.G. Mallett School and Cascade Brook School, with Lodge No. 156 in Wilton providing bikes at Academy Hill School and G.D. Cushing Academy. Both groups work together to support the program at MBMS. The Franklin Lodge 123 in New Sharon provides bikes to Cape Cod Hill School students.

Bob Holmes, Master at the Wilton Lodge, thanked assembled 6th, 7th and 8th graders for participating in the annual program. "Hopefully it motivated you guys to read, because it's really important," he said.

The lucky winning students included 6th graders Stephen Bean and Leah Dill, 7th graders Milo Thompson-Vought and Abigail Bartlett, and 8th graders Emma Hinkley and Kiana Ryder.

Also recognized at the assembly were the students of the month, one for each community. Principal James Black read a short explanation submitted for each student, explaining why they had received the honor. Students included 8th graders Abby Hatch and Dustyn Hinkley, 7th graders Rylee Smith and Abigail Goodspeed, and 6th graders Anika Gin and Lily Waugh.

Black asked 219 students in all three grades to stand and be recognized for completing the Strive for Five challenge - the school's effort to promote good attendance. Students that received five absences or fewer throughout the course of the entire year will be able to attend an ice cream social with Black next week.

Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Katie Duchesne also recognized the MBMS girls cross-country team and the team coaches. The 8th grade team has been undefeated for the past three years.