Town faces extra costs if recycling trends continue

JAY - Town officials are asking residents to download an app to help double check their recyclables, after the company that processes the material indicated that a penalty fee would be applied if current trends continue.

Ecomaine, a single-sort recycling company out of Portland, currently accepts Jay's recyclables at the cost of $15 per ton. Single sort is a system in which recyclable material can be transported in unsorted loads - newspaper, aluminum cans, glass jars, etc. - to a plant which then organizes the material for sale. In addition to the obvious environmental benefits, recycling saves money for Jay taxpayers; transporting the same ton of material to the Waste Management landfill in Norridgewock, for example, costs $59.75 per ton.

Jay is also benefiting from its three-year contract with ecomaine. The $15/ton cost is low, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. At Monday evening's meeting, LaFreniere noted that other towns were paying $100 to $115 per ton.

However, the market for recyclables is now on a downswing. Partially in response to this, ecomaine has indicated that single sort recyclables it receives need to be free of contamination: that is to say, material that doesn't belong. Examples of this include plastic bags (which can be recycled at special kiosks at some supermarkets), paper towels, Styrofoam, clothing and shoes, spoiled food items (such as used paper plates) and wax-covered packaging, like ice cream containers.

Loads that are found to include more than 5 percent contamination will be assessed a $40 per ton fee. More than 10 percent will trigger a $70 per ton fee. That latter fee would result in nearly $1,000 per load transported to Portland, according to LaFreniere. Funds for penalty fees were not included in the 2018-19 budget.

"They're very serious," LaFreniere said Monday, referring to ecomaine. "They don't have a market for [contaminated material]."

In a bid to raise awareness, a town crew sorted through the curbside collection this week. They found a large amount of items that would qualify contamination, exceeding the 10 percent threshold. Furthermore, many people have taken to bagging their recyclables, rather than leaving them loose in a bin. Not only are plastic bags not recyclable, but they can impede the sorting machines at ecomaine.

Town officials are asking people to download the Recyclopedia App produced by ecomaine, which includes information about what can and cannot be recycled through single sort. A simple list of allowable items can be found here.

The Board of Selectpersons has asked the Solid Waste Committee to further consider the issue and look into possible options.