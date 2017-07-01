Town members give input on Walton’s Mill Dam project

FARMINGTON - A crowd gathered in the basement of the Community Center Wednesday evening to share input regarding the landscape project at Walton's Mill Dam.

The town is working in collaboration with the New England Programs of the Atlantic Salmon Federation to conduct research and offer a proposal for the site, which was designated a critical spawning area for the endangered fish in 2009.

According to the National Association of Oceanic Atmosphere, Atlantic salmon is the only species of salmon native to the east coast of the U.S. and only one percent of the historical population remains. Historically known as the "King of Fish," the wild Atlantic salmon used to fill East Coast rivers, reaching as far south as New York. Due to over fishing and habitat destruction, fewer than 2,000 of the species remain, and spawn in only eleven rivers throughout Maine. Over 400 dams in those rivers block or obstruct over 90 percent of salmon spawning habitat.

Aside from looking at options for the dam, landscape architects from Richardson & Associates are working with town residents to present a design for the surrounding grounds as well.

"Tonight is really not about us. It's about you and your ideas," Todd Richardson said.

Richardson went on to display a slideshow of potential options for the area surrounding the dam, examples that he said he hoped would "prime the pump" for gathering ideas from the townspeople. Everything from maintaining a natural feel, with minimal interventions, to building a gazebo for live music, or installing a public art piece.

"We're hoping to raise enthusiasm about this incredible spot," Richardson said.

The roughly 30 participants at the meeting were then asked to break out into smaller groups, each with a map of the area in question. Richardson asked the groups to indicate, using green or red stickers, specific places that contain either positive or negative attributes. Many group members immediately tagged the parking lot of the park as a negative, noting the small size of the lot, and the hazardous curve in the road at the entrance. Examples of areas marked in green were the view of the river, the wide open spaces that offer ample space for events, and the dam itself, which some residents said provide calm waters for canoeing or wildlife watching.

The meeting was the first of many planning events for town members to get involved with, which Richardson said will be imperative to the project being a success.

One resident questioned if redesigning the park was brought up only because of the salmon issue and whether or not it would have been addressed if the site hadn't been designated as critical habitat.

"The fish passage is what is driving the conversation, which was started many years ago. It is helping resurrect the topic," Town Manager Richard Davis said.