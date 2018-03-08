Town officials addressing fire truck purchase issues

WILTON - The acquisition of a new Quick Attack Fire Truck has run into issues recently, with town officials claiming that the company has been unable to complete delivery as specified.

The multi-purpose fire truck, designed for lighter duty jobs and fast-paced responses, was ordered in June 2017 after the purchase was approved by residents at the May town meeting. Bought from Mays Service/Municipal Vehicles of Belle Vernon, Penn., the fire department expected to receive delivery of the truck in the early winter of 2017, according to a prepared statement released by the Selectboard Wednesday.

The truck's price tag was nearly $50,000 cheaper than other, similar models, totaling $115,000. Residents approved using $95,000 in tax increment financing funds, $17,000 from the fire department's capital account and a little more than $3,000 from the sale of the department's old forestry truck to pay for the truck.

"After making the payments on time, in excess of $50,000, the delivery date came and went, and the company put us off claiming delayed delivery on some of the components," the Selectboard's statement says.

According to Town Manager Rhonda Irish, the town has been making regular payments on the truck and now owns it.

According to the board, Chief Sonny Dunham made a number of phone calls and was reassured that progress was being made and the delivery would take place soon. Eventually, Dunham's calls began going unanswered with no return calls and he became suspicious. Dunham enlisted Chief Heidi Wilcox to investigate.

"It turns out that very little had been done to the body of the truck even though [Wilton town officials] had been told there was great progress and that it was almost done," the statement said.

Dunham, under direction of Irish, and with advice from Wilcox and legal counsel, retrieved the truck and brought it to Wilton. The department now owns the truck, but without the fully finished body. The town is working with legal counsel, law enforcement and the insurance company to remedy the situation.

The statement indicated that the town is doing its best to address the issue, and will provide more information when possible.