Farmington town report dedicated to Richard Wilde

FARMINGTON - A Mt. Blue Regional School District teacher has received this year's town report dedication, honoring the countless hours of time spent enriching the lives of students and community members.

Rich Wilde, the Computer Technology teacher at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center, has been making an impact on his student's lives for more than 15 years. A Mt. Blue graduate himself, Wilde founded the Wilde Foundation Scholarship which awards three $700 scholarships to students for non-educational expenses tied to furthering their education. To raise funds for the scholarship, Wilde works every Sunday at Ron's Market.

In addition to teaching and providing a scholarship to students, Wilde mentors the FIRST Robotics team at Mt. Blue, who won the All-Star Rookie award at a competition in Rhode Island.

"This is one of my favorite things to do. It's my honor to do this and I thank you for your service," Town Manager Richard Davis said at Tuesday's dedication ceremony.

A group of town employees, along with Wilde's wife and his Computer Tech class, applauded his recognition in The Forum on the Mt. Blue campus.

"I was going over everything I've done, trying to figure out if I had done anything bad," Wilde joked, referring to the secret operation of getting him to The Forum. "I just love Farmington. I have always felt that I needed to give back, so I thank you very much."

In addition to his work through the district, Wilde has coached local baseball and football teams and is a member of the Maine Masonic Lodge #20, Elks Lodge #2430, and Sons of the American Legion Post #28.