Towns prepare for Independence Day

Towns across Franklin County will celebrate Independence Day with the following agendas:

Tuesday, July 3

Parade, BBQ and fireworks in Jay

Line up for the parade will begin at 4 p.m. at Memco Inc. on Main Street.

Parade begins at 5 p.m.

A chicken barbecue will be offered VFW Post on Jewel Street for $8 per person.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Activities, food and entertainment in Rangeley

Children's parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the Duck Race on Haley pond at 10:30 a.m.

More festivities throughout the day such as live entertainment, bouncy houses, games, demonstrations and more. The Chamber of Commerce will hold a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their office at the entrance to the park.

Fireworks at dusk. Activities made possible by local non-profits.

Farmington fireworks beginning at approximately 9 p.m.

Located over Prescott Field

The celebration will kick off with horse-drawn wagon rides and live music by the Court Jesters.

The following businesses have allowed for this evening of events to be free to the public: Big Sky Grill, Franklin savings Bank, Kyes Insurance, Coca Cola of Farmington and Mainestone Jewelry.

Spectators are urged to be respectful of property while viewing. While there is plenty of field space adjacent to the fields for a lawn chair or blanket, viewers are asked to not stand or sit on the UMF playing fields.

Wednesday, July 4

Farmington parade and festivities

Beginning at 10 a.m. with lineup starting at 8 a.m.

This event is sponsored by Rotary Club. The theme will be Promoting Good Will with cash awards following the event.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. the traditional strawberry shortcake sale will be taking place on the lawn of the Pierce House on Main Street. Organized by Old South Congregational Church, the sale raises money for improved handicapped accessibility to the church's Newman Wing. The sale will continue until 12:30 p.m. or until ingredients run out.

The Henderson Memorial Baptist Church will be giving away free hot dogs after the Farmington parade on the corner of Main and Academy Streets. There is no charge for the hot dogs, but donations will be gladly accept to benefit the ECU HEAT program that helps keep our neighbors warm in the winter time. Donations to the ECU HEAT fund made by check will be acknowledged and are tax-deductible. A display board about the fund will be shown at the Hot Dog Giveaway after the parade.

There will also be some homemade pies for sale on the church lawn in the morning. The pies are being sold for $10 to benefit the “People Lifter Project” (currently under construction) that will provide handicap access to the first and lower floors of the church building for those who may have difficulty navigating the stairs. Donations to the project are also welcome; $10 will pay for a brick.

Carrabassett Valley day of activities

*10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Town Pool/Park, Basketball Courts and Tennis Courts will be open, weather permitting.

*3 p.m. Children’s Parade from the Tufulio’s Parking Lot/Grand Marshall (The Great Stefan)

*3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Children’s Sawdust Pile/Craft Projects

*3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Delectable Foods by Snappy’s Tube Steaks

*6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music by provided by DJ Kompost

*4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Children’s Fire truck rides with the Fire Chief and Fire Department Staff

*4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Magic with the Great Stephan/Balloon Art

*Dark – roughly 9 p.m. Fireworks by Central Maine Pyrotechnics

Please remember to bring a lawn chair, bug spray, towels, swimsuits, tennis rackets, tennis balls, Frisbees and sunscreen to enjoy the day.