TPAC offers new community space

FARMINGTON - When No Parents Allowed closed its doors at 107 Church Street earlier this summer, Lauryn Thomas of Thomas Performing Arts Center said they jumped at the chance to sign the lease.

"We didn't even know what we were going to do with it. We started brainstorming immediately," Thomas said.

The bustling dance studio is housed in the upstairs portion of the building, so the expansion has been relatively seamless. Owned by Thomas and her partner Jessica, the studio is home to more than 250 dancers from three years old to 60. Thomas grew up in Farmington, and dancing was a major part of her life, but things didn't come full circle until her move back to her hometown.

"I didn't know this was what I was suppose to do until I became an adult. I love teaching and sharing what I know," she said.

The new space will be primarily focused on that exchange of knowledge, both from Thomas and the TPAC staff, as well as visiting artists and instructors. Thomas said she hopes members from the community will step up to teach classes in the space, and they are up for anything- belly dancing, self-defense, yoga...anything that focuses on gross motor.

"Anything that gets people up and moving. Anything that needs a space," she said.

Thomas already has plans for a parent/child dance class, acrobatic lessons and a women's self-defense class in collaboration with local law enforcement. TPAC will also be starting a competition this group this year, with a visiting instructor from Bangor who Thomas said they are lucky to have.

In addition, Thomas will continue to offer the space as a rental for parties. She kept the ball pit and trampoline from No Parents Allowed, along with the kitchen area and play equipment.

"We wanted to keep the vibe. This space is for the community," Thomas said.

TPAC is seeking input on how best to use the space, and anyone with ideas is encouraged to call 491-4841.

For more information about TPAC click here.