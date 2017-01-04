Tractor trailer crashes into house in Farmington, two people injured

FARMINGTON - A tractor trailer slid off the road and crashed into a house on Route 4/Fairbanks Road Tuesday evening, injuring the driver and a passenger.

The truck was carrying water south from the Poland Spring bottling plant in Kingfield when it went off the road and crashed into a house about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to witnesses at the scene, after crashing into the house the driver managed to climb out of the truck's cab. A passenger had to be extricated by fire fighters from the cab. Both men were transported to the hospital.

Two people were at the home, which operates a pet grooming business, when the tractor trailer slammed into the front porch. Neither reported injuries.

Road conditions at time of the crash were icy. The home is located on a sharp curve, known as Horn's Corner, in a 25 mph limit zone. The area was the scene of another tractor trailer crash a few years ago. The truck was hauling wood pellets at the time and excessive speed was to blame for that crash.

The road was closed for hours as fire crews removed the tractor trailer off the front of the house.

This story will be updated.