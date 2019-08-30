Traffic stop, FCSO investigation leads to trafficking charge for Peru man

FARMINGTON - A Peru man stopped on March 1 and arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended license by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office faces additional charges this week, after a white powder allegedly found in his vehicle was determined to be fentanyl.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Erick Tidswell, 43 of Peru, was initially arrested by Deputy Andrew Morgan on March 1 on the charge of operating after suspension, following a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

While in the process of arrested Tidswell, police allegedly found Suboxone and a white powdery substance inside the vehicle, as well as scale and more than $3,000 in cash. Tidswell was also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating the conditions of release. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

According to Nichols, the powder was tested at the Department of Health and Human Services laboratory in Augusta. In July, FCSO received a report from the lab that indicated that the 8.6 grams of powder was fentanyl.

FCSO Detective Stephen Charles took over the case and conducted an investigation that spanned two states.

Following his investigation, an arrest warrant for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, was issued for Tidswell. That warrant was executed recently on the Peru man, who is currently incarcerated at Androscoggin County Jail.

Nichols said that once Tidswell's sentence is complete, he will be transferred to Franklin County to face the new charges.