Trail Skills Summit encouraging youth engagement with Maine’s trails

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Younger generations will have the opportunity next month to learn about taking responsibility for Maine's hiking trails at the second annual Trails Skills Summit.

Organized by the Maine Youth Trails and Stewardship Coalition, the one day event on March 10 will teach youth how to appropriately care for the state's natural resources through hands-on experiences.

Workshops on topics such as Leave No Trace, trail design, wilderness first aid and tree identification will be offered by a variety of volunteers from the local community. Experts from Maine Huts and Trails, Franklin County Search and Rescue, Appalachian Mountain club and Unity College will gather at the Carrabassett Valley Academy campus to share their knowledge.

"Our hope is to instill valuable outdoor skills to our youth as a way to build an understanding and appreciation of Maine's natural resources," Unity College senior Scott Geissler said.

Although the event is geared toward high school and college students, any young person can attend as long as they have a chaperone. Lunch will be provided and transportation funds are available if needed.

To sign up for this free event click here.