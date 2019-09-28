Train enthusiasts flock to Phillips for sixth annual Rail Fest

PHILLIPS - One of Phillip's strengths took center stage Saturday with the sixth annual Rail Fest: "a feast for model train enthusiasts." The event included hands-on workshops, displays and vendors as well as an antique car viewing and a farmers market, all intended to highlight the region's rich rail history, organizer Pam Matthews said.

"The railroad is one of the biggest assets this town has and it needs to be supported more," she said.

The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the railroad experience with the preservation of one of the original narrow gauge railroads of Maine. The organization offers regular rides and events, which include presentations of local history. According to the festival's website, the SR&RL runs on some of the original track laid on the roadbed.

From 1879 to 1935 Phillips acted as the main hub for the entire narrow gauge railroad system which ran more than 112 miles throughout Franklin County.

"During this period, Franklin County had every bit as much the flavor of the western "Boom Town" and playground of the rich of Boston and New York City as Las Vegas is today," the website states.

Saturday's event brought railroad enthusiasts from throughout the area and beyond, including Rumford native Dan Welch who drove from Texas to lead model train workshops. Welch got involved with the event last year and has stayed connected as one of the organizers. He helped put together the website and planned a series of hands on workshops such as building rocks for a model railroad, learning about history to improve a model setup and more advanced techniques like forced perspective.

The Rail Fest was hosted by the Phillips Area Community Center.