Transfer station closed for second day as clean-up continues

WILTON - The town's transfer station will be closed for the second day Wednesday, as crews continue to repair damage sustained during Tuesday's high winds.

High winds knocked down trees and power lines across the state Tuesday. Several thousand Central Maine Power customers lost power in Franklin County, resulting in closures at MSAD 58 and other schools.

In Wilton, the transfer station was particularly hard hit, with power lines and a transformer downed by high winds. According the Town Manager Rhonda Irish, the station will be closed for the second straight day Wednesday, to allow trees and power lines to be removed. Once the clean-up is complete and power is restored, Irish said, the station's compactor needs to be tested to ensure it wasn't damaged.

The transfer station will reopen Saturday, as scheduled, at the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.