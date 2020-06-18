Tranten’s sold to new owner

KINGFIELD - A family-owned grocery store that has spanned three generations recently changed hands of one location; the Tranten brothers will continue ownership of their Farmington store.

"We just decided it was time. Kingfield is a great place, but we all want to go on to our next step," Clay Tranten said.

Clay guides hunting trips which often requires significant traveling. His brothers wanted more time to "pound nails" and grow plants, he said. The extra time will also allow the brothers to focus on the Farmington store which was established in 2009.

The grocery store was started by the brothers' great grandparents, Harold and Mary Tranten. The store was rebuilt in 1987 by Harold and Mary's son Neal Tranten before being passed down to Clay and his siblings.

As of a week ago, Tranten's and Tranten's Too- a gas station and convenient store- was sold to Ryan Rother. Rother has worked in the grocery and restaurant business for most of his life; he owned a restaurant in Honduras that he sold before relocating his family to Kingfield. Rother said he plans to add more meals to go, online ordering and curbside pick up. He plans to keep the original name of the store for the next two years before switching to his business- Mainely Provisions.

"The Trantens did a wonderful job here. We're going to try to continue being a community leader like they did," Rother said.