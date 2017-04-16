Traveling planetarium visits Mt. Blue Middle School

FARMINGTON - The sixth grade class at Mt. Blue Middle School culminated their unit on the solar system on April 11 by hosting a school visit by the portable Northern Stars Planetarium.

After the students removed their shoes and crawled into the dome, it darkened inside and became the night sky replete with planets, stars, asteroids, rockets and rovers. The students were able to see the movement and size of the planets in relation to each other and the sun. In addition, they saw craters, mountains and evidence of water on some of the planets.

John T. Meader, director of the planetarium, said the students were “awesome” and was impressed with what they already knew about the solar system.

Meader began his planetarium career in 1979 and subsequently started Northern Stars Planetarium and Educational Services in 1987. Approximately 20,000 Maine students have visited the dome in that time.

The annual event was organized by sixth grade science teacher Sue Bisaillon.

“We are so grateful to Franklin Savings Bank for making this experience possible for our students,” Bisaillon said. “They will remember this experience forever.”