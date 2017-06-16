Trek across Maine pours into Farmington

FARMINGTON - Downtown Farmington got a huge helping of bicyclists as the Trek across Maine geared up its first day of the annual event. The Trek serves as a multipurpose fundraiser that assists the American Lung Association as well as bringing further awareness for advanced lung health and of lung diseases.

The three-day Trek of 180 miles began at Sunday River and rolled into University of Maine at Farmington for the first evening stay, followed by the next overnight in Waterville at Colby College. The final destination for the trekkers is Belfast on day three.

Weather deemed to be the biggest hurdle of the day one bike excursion with temperatures in the 50s with a constant rain. Roughly 200 bikers dropped out due to the weather but that didn't keep the remaining participants to enjoy their adventure.

"Morale is still high," volunteer Tracy Thompson said. "It's a fun, great group."

Over 750 total volunteers assist in the Trek through the varying stops, including warming blankets dolled out to combat the weather. The UMF parking lot on High Street is the final biking spot for day one. Trekkers were welcomed to cheers and beats from a DJ who played music through the weather.