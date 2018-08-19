Tri-Chamber BBQ a relaxing opportunity to network

WILTON - The Franklin County Chamber, Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls Chamber, and River Valley Chamber gathered on August 16 to host the Annual Complete Dentistry Tri-Chamber BBQ at Wilson Lake Inn. The event was orchestrated by the three chambers to celebrate its members and have an evening of business professionals networking, making new connections and having fun. With over 120 people attending, the beautiful summer evening set a perfect backdrop for people to enjoy boat rides, socialize and partake in delicious food and beverages.

Sodexo provided the food for the barbeque which included pulled pork sliders, teriyaki chicken skewers, local grilled vegetable kabobs and caprese salad. A variety of hand-made deserts were provided by Chretien’s Kitchen. Ron’s Market donated red and white wine and Tumbledown Brewing provided two of their signature beers. Over 70 attendees enjoyed boat rides offered by Friends of Wilson Lake. Sandra Mueller of FOWL commented on the fellowship among the business professionals saying there was a “wonderful comradery” between the chamber members who attended.

The three chambers host this event each year to provide an opportunity to connect businesses within the region in a relaxed environment while strengthening the business community. We are very grateful for the sponsors who made this event possible. This year’s Tri-Chamber Barbecue was sponsored by Complete Dentistry, Bangor Savings Bank, Woodlands Senior Living, Senior Planning Center, Central Maine Power, Sunshine Pools, Genesis Healthcare HCC/Sandy River Center, Franklin Savings Bank, Emery Energy-Rumford Power, Otis FCU, Main Land, and Inside Out Indoor Garden Supply. The chambers would also like to thank Wilson Lake Inn for hosting the event. Without this support, this event couldn’t happen. Contact the Franklin County Chamber at info@franklincountymaine.org.