Trial underway in shooting death of New Sharon man

FARMINGTON - The trial in the shooting death of a New Sharon man at a Wilton residence last year got underway in Franklin County Superior Court today, focusing on what is anticipated to be a self-defense argument.

Timothy Danforth, 25 of Wilton, was indicted on the charge of murder in August 2016 by the Franklin County Grand Jury, approximately two-and-a-half months after the shooting death of Michael Reis, 23 of New Sharon, at 259 Weld Road in Wilton. Danforth, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, has been out on bail since November 2016.

According to both Assistant District Attorney Robert Ellis and Danforth's attorney, Sarah Glynn, the shooting incident relates to a dispute between two individuals over approximately $200-worth of marijuana, or one ounce. In opening statements made today, both attorneys indicated that Timothy Danforth's father had lent a Wilton resident the marijuana with the understanding that he would receive $200 at a later date.

That man had not paid back that money more than a month after receiving the marijuana, Ellis said, and things became more tense on May 31, 2016, devolving into what both attorneys described as a "war of words." Text messages between the two parties, encompassing additional individuals, eventually resulted in a proposal to meet at a golf course near the residence on the Weld Road. That residence, Glynn said, had previously belonged to Danforth's father and was to be the new home of Timothy Danforth and his girlfriend.

A group of half a dozen individuals assembled at the golf course. Ellis said that their intention was to "settle" the issue, potentially with a fight between the two primary parties. Glynn characterized the plan differently, saying that they intended to "lure" Danfroth and his father out of the Weld Road residence.

After approximately an hour of waiting and several text messages, the group at the golf course opted to travel to the Weld Road address in the early morning hours of June 1. The six individuals arrived in a single vehicle and parked out of sight from the house, with a single individual known to both sides of the dispute walking down the driveway to the residence. According to Ellis, a shotgun blast was heard as that individual approached, with that individual proceeding to identify himself and then begin speaking with the occupants of the residence.

Another one of the six people that traveled to the house was Michael Reis, a friend of some of the involved individuals. Ellis said in his opening statement that Reis decided to go stand beside the first individual and walked slowly down the driveway with his hands up. Witnesses reported hearing three shots. Reis was shot in the toe of the left foot, the outer thigh and the shoulder, Ellis said. Reis was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, but died due to blood loss.

Ellis said that at least one hole consistent with a shotgun blast was found in the porch. A wrench was located on the driveway and all blood was consistent with Reis'.

Ellis said that prior to Reis being shot, other witnesses that traveled with Reis heard Timothy Danforth say that the next person to step foot on the property would be shot.

Glynn characterized the interaction differently, saying that following a day of threats, a car packed with people, alcohol, drug paraphernalia as well as brass knuckles, a bat, a pipe wrench and other wrenches, deliberately parked out of sight of the residence. Timothy Danforth had ordered people off of the property, she said, when an unknown intruder with a glazed look in his eyes went after his father. Timothy Danforth, Glynn said, had no "avenue of retreat" and had fired at Reis' foot, leg and shoulder.

She said that nobody in the vehicle had called 9-1-1, but that the Danforths did. "This was self-defense," she concluded.

In addition to opening statements, the jury received some instruction from Justice William Stokes and took a trip with court officers to the residence at Weld Road to orient themselves to the surroundings. The state is expected to begin presenting its case Tuesday.

In Maine, a conviction for murder carries a sentence of 25 years to life.