TRIO Upward Bound adds Makerspace access to explore science, math

FARMINGTON - Upward Bound students from across the region will have the opportunity to explore STEM-related subjects thanks to two grants recently awarded to the University of Maine at Farmington program.

The TRIO Upward Bound program reaches 139 students from 14 local high schools and offers year-round support in the form of tutoring, college application assistance, career counseling and community service opportunities. It's a nonprofit college-access program for low-income high school students who will be the first in their families to attend college.

The two $40,000 grants will allow the program to bolster support in the STEM subject areas: science, technology, engineering, and math. Initiatives include increasing STEM-focused tutoring, creating partnerships in STEM fields in order to give students access to work-based learning opportunities, and developing integrated STEM coursework throughout the curriculum.

In addition, students will participate in a STEM Career Day at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, the Maine Engineers Week Expo at the University of Southern Maine, and multi-day trip to visit various STEM and computer science-related companies in Southern Maine supported by Educate Maine’s Project Login.

The creation of a Makerspace on the UMF campus will enhance the STEM offerings and will include the tools to explore such topics as 2D and 3D design and Virtual Reality. According to program coordinator Eric Pratt, the space will foster collaboration and creativity in a wide variety of means.

"It helps students work on critical thinking skills and to think outside the box. It helps them learn to not worry if something messes up," Pratt said.

The space, hosted on campus in Mantor Library, will be available not only to Upward Bound students, but to UMF students as well. It will offer the simplest of materials, such as cardboard boxes, to equipment like 3D printers and virtual reality goggles Pratt said.

"The great thing about Makerspaces is that there is no cookie cutter outline for how they need to be. We want it to be reflective of the Farmington community," he said.

The new space is still in the early stages of being planned out, but Pratt said he's excited about all that it will offer.