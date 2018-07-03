Truck carrying bottled water rolls over in New Sharon

NEW SHARON - A Connecticut man received minor injuries Monday evening, after the truck he was operating overturned on the Mercer Road and rolled over.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and New Sharon Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report on the accident at approximately 9:22 p.m. Monday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 27 and Route 2, known as the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

A 1997 Freightliner operated by Reheam Ingram, 26 of Meriden, Conn., for Blue Diamond Transport LLC was eastbound on the Mercer Road, intending to turn south onto Route 27, when the crash occurred. According to Nichols, the truck almost drove past the Route 27 intersection and turned too sharply and rapidly. This caused the truck, which was loaded with Poland Spring bottled water, to roll over.

New Sharon Fire & Rescue, as well as mutual aid units, helped secure the scene and unload bottled water from the truck so it could be removed. Responding FCSO units included Deputy Alan Elmes, the primary investigator, as well as Sgt. Nathan Bean and Deputy Andrew Morgan.

Ingram received minor lacerations to his arm in the crash.