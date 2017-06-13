Truck crashes on bridge, axle goes into river

PHILLIPS - A dump truck nearly toppled off a bridge yesterday, after police say it failed to negotiate a turn on the Salem Road.

According to Deputy Andrew Morgan, a commercial paving dump truck was traveling south on Salem Road at approximately 3:07 p.m. yesterday afternoon. As the truck drove down a hill and toward the bridge spanning the Sandy River it was traveling too fast, Morgan said, and failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle struck the side of the bridge.

The truck went the entire length of the bridge, coming to rest on the other side. The vehicle's rear axle came off the truck, falling into the river.

The operator, Jason Vento, 37 of Livermore Falls, was uninjured in the crash.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded, as did Phillips Fire Department to provide traffic control. Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also responded, with Trooper Bill Plourde assisting Morgan, the lead investigator, at the scene.