Truck driver killed in Route 27 collision

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP - The operator of a truck was killed this morning after a fuel truck and a tractor trailer truck collided on Route 27.

A number of law enforcement agencies, first responders and environmental protection officials responded to the scene this morning, after a fuel truck loaded with No. 2 heating oil and kerosene collided with an empty tractor trailer truck on Route 27 approximately 10 minutes south of the Canadian border. One driver has been reported killed in the crash; it was not immediately clear which truck the driver was operating.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said that Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded at 9:27 a.m. this morning. It appeared that the fuel truck and tractor trailer truck collided as one attempted to pass the other on the road. Another trucker, who happened along the scene after the crash, called 9-1-1. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were the first law enforcement on the scene.

The operator of one of the trucks was reported dead at the scene, Nichols said. The status of the other driver was not immediately available.

FCSO Lt. David Rackliffe, Deputy Brian McCormick and Deputy Andrew Morgan responded, Nichols said, as did Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and troopers trained in collision reconstruction. Fire department personnel from both Eustis and Rangeley responded, as did Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy with a satellite phone to assist with communications, due to a lack of connectivity in the area.

Other responding agencies included the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and a contracted company, due to the fuel truck rupturing in the crash. The truck, loaded with 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil and 800 gallons of kerosene, did not catch on fire, according to Nichols.

The identification of the operators and the owners of the vehicles will be released after proper notifications are made, Nichols said. More information is expected at that time.