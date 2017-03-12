Truck hits pole, Bridge Street closed

WEST FARMINGTON - Bridge Street is expected to be closed until Monday after a tractor trailer truck developed issues with its brakes, resulting in it crashing into a utility pole.

According to Farmington Police Department Sgt. Michael Adcock, a Dead River Company fuel truck was driving along Oakes Street when the operator, Ronald Bragg, 69 of Clifton, realized that its rear brakes had locked up. Bragg pulled the vehicle off onto Bridge Street near the West Farmington Post Office and exited the vehicle to examine the brakes. The truck then rolled down Bridge Street, crashing into and snapping a utility pole near MG's Video.

Franklin County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 8:31 a.m., according to Adcock, with Farmington police, fire and NorthStar EMS responding to the area. Bragg suffered a minor leg injury and was not transported as a result of the crash.

Area residences and businesses lost power due to the collision. The truck, which was empty at the time of the crash, was towed from the scene by Collins Enterprise Towing and Repair of Wilton.

Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation, Adcock said. FPD Officer Justin Blais is the investigating officer.

No charges are anticipated as a result of the crash. It appears that the truck's brakes froze up, Adcock said.

FPD anticipates that it will be a day or two before Central Maine Power arrives with a replacement pole. Bridge Street is expected to be closed until Monday.