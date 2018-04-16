Trucks collide as freezing rain sweeps across county

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP - Two tractor trailer trucks collided in northern Franklin County this morning, as winter-like weather rolled across the region.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian McCormick was dispatched at 5 a.m. this morning to Route 27 near Natanis Pond after receiving a report of two tractor trailer trucks that collided. Upon arriving, McCormick determined that the first truck had been traveling when south on Route 27 when it had hit black ice, slid into a ditch and rolled onto its side. A second truck, also traveling south, attempted to make the same hill and failed, sliding back and hitting the first truck.

The initial truck was owned by Pepin Lumber of Coburn Gore and was operated by Carl Pepin. The second truck was owned by Martin Et Michal of Canada and was operated by Francis Boulanger. Both drivers were Canadian and hauling logs and lumber, respectively, Sheriff Scott Nichols said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The first truck, operated by Pepin, sustained damage to its exhaust stack. The second truck, operated by Boulanger, was not damaged. Both vehicles were loaded when the collision occurred.

"Freezing rain and heavy winds were both contributing factors," Nichols said. "At one point the road was closed due to the dangerous road conditions until [Maine Department of Transportation] arrived."

McCormick and other first responders were at the scene for approximately seven and a half hours, Nichols said. Canadian wreckers retrieved the trucks, while Thorndike & Sons Inc. assisted by removing logs from the scene.