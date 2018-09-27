Trunk or Treat returns to Wilton this Halloween

WILTON - High Street will become a haven for ghosts, ghouls and plenty of candy this Halloween, as the Wilton Police Department partners with residents and first responders to bring Trunk or Treat to local area kids.

The annual event involves having High Street blocked off between Fuller Street and the Weld Road on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. The WPD and Wilton Fire Department will be on High Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to provide families and children with a safe area to gather and trick or treat. The Board of Selectpersons approved the road closure at a previous meeting.

Fire trucks and police cruisers will be decorated in Kineowatha Park, where many of the trunks will set up shop. High Street residents also participate, creating a concentrated area for kids to trick or treat safely.

All participants, whether they be residents of High Street or manning a decorated car trunk, will be vetted by police prior to the event. Those interested in signing up to participate can contact Gale at the Wilton Public Safety Building at 645-4222 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Homes along High Street wishing to participate will be marked by police. Chief Heidi Wilcox buys candy that is distributed among the houses on High Street to offset the increased demand. Anyone wishing to contribute towards this event may leave a donation at the Wilton Town Office. As Wilcox purchases all of the candy herself, donations are asked to be in the form of money, not candy.

All children, whether Wilton residents or not, are welcome. The event does not prohibit the usual, door-to-door trick or treating in other parts of town, but Trunk and Treat now draws hundreds of kids to High Street.