Tuesday referendum features three school budget votes

While Mainers across the state will head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, for a bond referendum question, voters closer to home will be casting ballots for three school district budgets, as well as two municipal spending articles in Jay.

The school budget validation votes are very similar, district-to-district; they simply ask if voters wish to to approve the budget set by residents at the most recent budget meeting. A 'yes' vote is in favor of enacting the budget, a 'no' budget rejects it, effectively restarting the process.

As reported extensively here and elsewhere, local school boards still do not know how much subsidy their districts will receive from the state. Currently, the ED273 funding sheets distributed by the Maine Department of Eduction reflect the budget proposed by Gov. Paul LePage. There has been significant debate about how much funding school districts should receive, particularly regarding a proposal by the governor to remove the remaining, 50 percent of funding for central administration from the formula as well as last November's successful citizen's initiative to impose a 3 percent tax on income above $200,000 to help fund schools.

In MSAD 58, voters will consider a $9.37 million budget approved at the May 30 meeting at Mt. Abram High School. That budget represents an $181,000 or 1.97 percent increase over the current fiscal year. Decreasing town valuation numbers, per the state's backdated calculations, have resulted in $180,000 in increased state subsidy. Assuming the current revenue projections remain accurate, the budget would result in a $7,347 increase to local assessments, combining the impact on Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. That would represent an increase of 0.21 percent.

The budget includes a reduction in annual debt service, from the current fiscal year's $154,073 due to the final payment on the Strong Elementary School project down to $57,111. That represents the first payment on a 10-year, interest-free loan through the Maine Department of Education's revolving renovation fund for improvements to Mt. Abram High School and Phillips Elementary School.

Per an article passed at the budget meeting, the MSAD 58 school board would use any additional subsidy beyond the currently projected amount to fund a Capital Reserve Account. That account, which was created at the May 30 meeting and funded with $180,000 out of available fund balances, would be used for new equipment or facility improvements.

MSAD 58 voting places and times

Avon - Avon Municipal Building - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingfield - Webster Hall - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phillips - Phillips Municipal Building - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Strong - Forster Memorial Building - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Mt. Blue Regional School District, voters will be deciding whether or not to go forward with a $33.9 million budget, representing an increase of $1,148,163 over the current fiscal year, or 3.51 percent. That budget was passed by residents at the June 1 meeting. Current revenue projections available through the MDOE indicate that the budget would result in an increase of $722,690 increase to the local tax assessments.

The budget includes additional half-time teaching positions at Mt. Blue Campus in the American Sign Language and Science programs, as well as adding part-time counseling positions to Foster Technology Center and Mt. Blue High School. In the Special Services program, the hours of ed techs in the Adaptive Life Skills program would be increased and an additional 17 ed tech positions would be added district-wide. Many of those positions are working with students that entered the district last year, part of the $300,000 in unanticipated Special Services costs that resulted in the budget being frozen. Directors are also recommending an additional $30,000 for the Special Services contingency.

Another large proposed increase would be to add three social worker positions to work with Regular Instruction students at the cost of $204,000. Currently, the district has a part of a single social worker position to spend time with students outside of the Special Services program. Board members and administrators believe the social workers are necessary to address the statewide trend of more and more students entering school systems without basic social and/or functional skills, or with significant behavioral issues.

Per an article passed at the budget meeting, board directors were authorized to utilize any additional state revenue to fund expenditures or reduce the impact on the local tax assessment. Upon being asked by a voter, Board Chair Jennifer Zweig-Hebert of Starks said that she believed that holding local assessments increases to zero percent was a priority for the board.

Mt. Blue voters will also be casting a ballot on a proposed, $318,000 bond for improvements to multiple district schools. Estimating a 3.5 percent interest rate and a 10-year lifespan, the $317,834 bond would cost $38,217 a year for 10 years. The first payment would be part of the 2018-19 budget, not the incoming 2017-18 fiscal year. The timing of the bond would have the first payment due the year after the last payment on the Academy Hill School gymnasium and heating improvements, which costs the district $29,104 each year.

A second, $48,000 annual debt payment would expire in 2019-20, the year after the first payment on the new bond.

Improvements include replacing windows, improving lighting, resurfacing the Cushing School roof, replacing Cascade Brook school pneumatic actuators associated with the air handling equipment, replacing a boiler at the bus garage and undertaking paving repair projects.

Mt. Blue RSD voting places and times

Chesterville - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Farmington - Community Center - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Industry - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

New Sharon - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

New Vineyard - Smith Hall - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Starks - Community Center - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Temple - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Vienna - Fire Station - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weld - Town Office - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wilton - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

In the Spruce Mountain School District, residents will weigh in on an $18 million budget, representing a $745,000 reduction as compared to the current fiscal year, or 3.9 percent.

Cuts include nine positions, including classroom teachers at the elementary school, two at the high school, two at the middle school, two at the primary school and two positions with special education. Other proposed reductions include the technology director, with another administrator taking up the supervision of the program, an administrative assistant at the elementary school, and a secretarial position.

Other funds would be pulled out of transportation, operations, legal fees, supply lines and a technology repair budget. Also proposed to be cut is roughly $30,000 associated with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a regional accreditation association.

At present, utilizing the figures associated with Governor Paul LePage's budget, Jay would see a significant reduction in its Essential Programs and Services contribution, while Livermore and Livermore Falls would see increases.

Jay's successfully applied for a "sudden and severe" adjustment to its valuation, due to recent events at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. That reduction in valuation, along with the $745,000 reduction in expenditures, is currently projected to result in approximately an $862,000 assessment reduction in Jay.

Livermore and Livermore Falls' assessments, however, are projected to increase; Livermore by approximately $107,000 and Livermore Falls by approximately $150,000, per the most up-to-date projections.

Spruce Mountain School District voting places and times

Jay - Community Center - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Livermore - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Livermore Falls - Town Office - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Jay voters will also have a second look at two articles on the town meeting warrant: Sewer Department and Town Government. Both were voted down at the April 25 town meeting referendum.

The $463,765 Town Government budget was voted down with 258 votes cast in favor and 375 in opposition. That budget represented a $40,000 decrease from the current fiscal year. The $530,613 Sewer Department budget, which was proposed a $10,000 decrease, was defeated with 251 votes in favor and 378 votes opposed.

A total of $9,000 was cut out of both departments. For the Town Government article was decreased by $4,500, out of the Salaries line. Those funds were earmarked for employees selling back vacation time, the employees met and determined that no vacation time would be sold this year.

The Sewer Department had to deal with an increase of $8,350 that cropped up after the April 25 vote, relating to new projected flow data for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility. Offsetting that increase were several small cuts, including $850 out of the benefits line, $1,000 out of utilities and supplies by $5,000, as well as a $4,313 cut to the Capital Reserve expenditure.

All Mainers will be able to vote on a $50 million proposed bond to provide $45 million for "research, development and commercialization in the State to be used for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades that enable organizations to gain and hold market share, to increase revenues and to expand employment or preserve jobs for Maine people" as well as $5 million to "invest in small businesses with the potential for significant growth and strong job creation."

Specifically, the $45 million would be distributed by the Maine Technology Institute in the form of grants in technology sectors relating to biotech, marine technology, composite materials, advanced forestry and agriculture techniques and manufacturing, among others. The competitive grant process would be open to public and private entities in the state, and a match would be required.

The $5 million would be placed in the Finance Authority of Maine's Small Enterprise Growth Fund and would assist small businesses in the fields of marine sciences, biotech, manufacturing, the export of goods or services, software development, environmental services or businesses relating to natural resources.

The $50 million bond would result in $13.75 million in interest, assuming 5 percent over a 10-year period.