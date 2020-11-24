Tumbledown Brewing hosts holiday food drive

FARMINGTON - Quick, creative thinking is what has kept Tumbledown Brewing afloat during a pandemic that has shut down many bars and tasting rooms throughout Maine. When Matt and Meaghan Swan realized they would have to close their tiny tap room due to COVID-19 restrictions they brainstormed a plan of action to keep the taps flowing.

"Things could be worse, and they could be better," Matt said.

Home deliveries gave the business a boost through the spring- a season when their tap room and outdoor patio would have normally been hopping. As people stopped leaving their homes, Matt and Meaghan brought the beer to them. Customers ordered their Tumbledown Brews through the website, and Matt and Meaghan made the rounds to leave cans and growlers on doorsteps all over Franklin County.

"We already drive the back roads, so it wasn't a big deal really," Matt said.

This Friday Tumbledown will release its annual Bull Horse Black Double IPA- a specialty recipe that is only available for a limited time. The release will be coupled with a food drive to raise pantry items for Care and Share Food Closet. Anyone who brings a non-perishable item will get a 10 oz pour of beer on the house. The Swans are well known for their fundraisers, having hosted them for organizations like the Travis Mills Foundation, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, and other non-profits in the area.

"It's tough times all around. We appreciate all the support, and we're gonna give us much support as we can," Matt said.

Friday's event will kick off at 1 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Tumbledown will be open for extra holiday orders tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are taking orders for delivery.