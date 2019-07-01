Turning the Page: Twice Sold Tales sold

FARMINGTON - Twice Sold Tales will remain open at its current location on Main Street, with new owners taking over in August.

Longtime owner Jim Logan, who has run the used bookstore at its 155 Main Street location since 1995, recently announced that he intended to step down this year. The idea of running the store had immediate appeal to Amber Kapiloff and Ben Hanstein, Farmington residents who currently manage the Daily Bulldog. They have an agreement in place with Logan to acquire Twice Sold Tales beginning Aug. 1.

"It seemed like a natural fit," Hanstein said, "despite being from two different eras, used books and digital news seem to go well together."

The Daily Bulldog, an online newspaper covering Franklin County, will continue to post rolling updates on a day-to-day basis, as it has for more than a dozen years.

On the Twice Sold Tales' side, Kapiloff and Hanstein intend to continue acquiring and selling used books, much as the store has done for more than two decades. People seeking to donate books may continue to bring them to the store.

Logan said he was excited that Twice Sold Tales had been sold and would continue to operate in the downtown.

"I can't say how happy I am," Logan said. "For the community, but also for Ben and Amber."

Future plans include more seating, refreshments and other updates to the store, such as an enhanced children's section. Kapiloff said she's excited to make the area welcoming to the youngest readers in the community with things like beanbags and a potential story hour.

"Jim has always done a good job of getting books into the hands of kids, especially by keeping his prices low enough for kids to buy them themselves. I'm really excited to keep that momentum going and bring in some new energy too," she said.

The store's typical hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, are not expected to change dramatically.