Twinning at Cape Cod Hill School

NEW SHARON - Cape Cod Hill School teachers have been seeing double this year with a record number of twins, and even a set of triplets, among the student body. Five sets of twins and a set of triplets roam the halls of the school, some holding hands, others keeping their distance, but all sharing the unique sibling relationship.

"My parents call us Thing 1 and Thing 2," third-grader Lillian Ayer said.

The group of sisters and brothers, who decidedly feel as though they are in a special club, said there are good things and bad to sharing so much with another person. Fourth-grader Ole Olson said it can be tough sometimes to be the one his twin sister often relies on. His sister, Charlie, attends Cascade Brook School in Farmington where she has better resources available for her Autism.

"She is always hugging me, even if she's seen me five minutes before," he said.

Others, like fifth-grade triplets Joey, Nick and Sam Rackliff, try to keep their space from one another.

"We hang out with the same friends, but I don't count them as friends," Joey Rackliff said. "We don't think of each other as triplets. Just brothers."

Others at the table felt the same way. Regardless of the label, they are still just typical siblings. Kindergartener Brandon Atwood is left handed, while his brother Tyler is right handed. Joey likes to play outside while his (younger) brothers like to play inside. Brandon is 45 seconds older than Tyler. Fourth-grader Jaylynn McArthur is three minutes older than her brother Jayden. Every single set knew, to the second, how much older the other one was.

"She brags about it," Jayden said. "She's the annoying one."

Jayden went on to say how nice it was always knowing someone had his back.

"I always have her to play with," First-grader Emma Jean Emery said. She and her identical sister Miah often get mixed up by teachers and friends, especially when they don't have their different colored glasses on.

Most of the twins said they know they are similar to their sibling. The triplets said they are completely different, even in looks. Many of them had a special story to share of finishing each other's sentences, or knowing what the other one was thinking.

"When I go in a room and give her one glance she knows exactly what I'm going to ask for," Ole said.

But in the end, the kids just feel like kids, despite having a match.

"I'm just my own person," Jaylynn said.