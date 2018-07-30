Two arrested in Jay, charged with selling heroin, crack cocaine

JAY - Two people have been arrested after being charged with selling heroin and crack cocaine in Jay.

The Jay Police Department received information on Sunday that the transactions were allegedly taking place in an apartment on Main Street. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was notified and went to the apartment early Monday morning with personnel from the local police departments and sheriff's office. Two individuals, Angie Braley, 37 of Jay, and Darnell Smith, 20 of Bronx, New York, were reportedly located at the address.

According to information released by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, a search of the residence located 121 grams of heroin and 82 grams of crack cocaine, pre-packaged for sale. The drugs were estimated at having a value of $45,000.

Braley and Smith were charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class A felonies that relate respectively to the heroin and cocaine base allegedly found at the residence. Additionally, Braley has been charged with misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

The two individuals were arrested and brought to Franklin County Detention Center. without incident. Bail was set at $20,000 cash for Braley and $100,000 cash for Smith. Both suspects are expected to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Assisting MDEA agents at the scene were officers from Farmington and Wilton Police, and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.