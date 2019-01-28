Two arrested on drug-trafficking charges following search

JAY - A local man and a New Sharon woman were arrested Thursday after police say they found heroin and crack cocaine after executing a search warrant at a Belanger Road residence.

Denise Grant, 39 of New Sharon, and William Farnam, 32 of Jay, were both arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Police allege that Farnam and Grant were in possession of firearms while trafficking in drugs, elevating the felony charges to Class A. In Maine, a Class A felony can be punished by up to 30 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Farmington District Court, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency began investigating the Belanger Road residence after receiving information that out-of-state individuals were providing illegal drugs to Farnam and Grant. They would then sell those drugs to addicts in the Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin County area.

On Jan. 24, MDEA agents and law enforcement officers from Jay, Wilton, the Franklin and Oxford County Sheriff's Offices and Maine State Police executed a search warrant at the Belanger Road residence at approximately 2 p.m. The affidavit indicates that, inside a bedroom safe, agents found 18 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and 10 grams of another substance suspected to be heroin. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered, the MDEA says, including scales, pipes, needles and corner plastic baggie ties commonly used for packaging drugs.

Three firearms were also located in the residence, including an unloaded 12-gauge, a loaded pump action shotgun and a loaded muzzle loading-style firearm.

Farnam was questioned by police and reportedly admitted to selling heroin and crack cocaine out of his residence. Farnam said that he and Grant would sell the drugs provided by the out-of-state individuals to people in western Maine, in exchange for drugs.

Grant reportedly told investigators that she used drugs but had not been involved in their sale.

A third individual, a woman, was at the residence when police executed the search warrant. She told investigators that she had been contacted by Farnam to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs. She told police that she had purchased drugs from Farnam in the past, something that an MDEA agent was able to confirm after checking her phone, the affidavit indicates.

Farnham and Grant appeared in court Friday, where bail was set at $10,000 cash.