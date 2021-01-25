Two bodies found at Havey Road residence

NEW SHARON - An investigation at a home on the Havey Road Monday morning led to the discovery of two deceased individuals, according to a press release from the Maine State Police.

On Monday, Jan. 25 at 9:40 a.m., troopers and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a request for a well-being check of an individual on the Havey Road. Upon arrival two bodies were found: one male and one female.

According to the Maine State Police, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.