Two-car crash on Route 2 sends three to the hospital

WILTON - A head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 2 sent three people to the hospital, with first responders briefly closing that section of road Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon on Route 2 & 4 near the intersection with Cemetery Road. According to Wilton Police Department Officer Brian Lynch, a gray Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound toward Farmington on Route 2 as a southbound maroon Chevrolet Equinox was turning left off Route 2 onto the Cemetery Road. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The operator and single occupant of the Equinox, Veronica Larson, 28 of Wilton; as well as the operator of the Challenger, Danielle Wilbur, 47 of Phillips, and the Challenger's passenger, Jennifer Bell, 40 of Lewiston, were all transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by two NorthStar EMS ambulances. Lynch described their injuries as non-life threatening.

Both vehicles received disabling damage and were towed from the scene. In addition to WPD and NorthStar, Wilton Fire Department was at the scene for traffic control, to contain some leaking fluids and to clear debris. Traffic was detoured down Main Street for less than an hour.

Lynch said that the incident is under investigation.