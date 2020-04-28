Two charged with reckless conduct following shooting incident

FARMINGTON - A man and a woman have been charged with felony reckless conduct through the Franklin County court system following a shooting incident that took place in Jay Friday afternoon.

Arthur Cohen, 35 of Waterbury, Conn., and Alicia Beck, 35 of Bangor, have both been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony, relating to "recklessly [creating] a substantial risk of serious bodily injury" toward the resident of a Main Street apartment. Cohen was further charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a Class C felony. According to police, Cohen and Beck were arrested after they were discovered with two handguns in a vehicle matching the description of a white SUV seen leaving the scene of Friday's shooting.

Per an affidavit submitted by Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV, officers responded to Otis Street at 2:40 p.m. on April 23 after receiving a report of shots fired. Police determined that bullets had struck a Main Street apartment, locating three shell casings from a 9mm handgun in the roadway and three bullet holes in the building: one underneath the roof of the doorway and two in a wall on the second story. The resident was located in the second-floor apartment.

"After analyzing the scene," Caton wrote in the affidavit, "it appears that the shots would have come from the passenger side of the motor vehicle."

Witnesses told dispatchers that they heard gunshots and saw a white SUV with out-of-state plates leaving Otis Street, turning left onto Main and heading toward Livermore Falls. Livermore Falls police observed and stopped a vehicle matching that description in Livermore Falls on Main Street, near Cumberland Farms, Caton said. JPD Officer Daniel Demers and LFPD Lt. Joseph Sage placed all three occupants of the vehicle into custody.

Three people were located in the vehicle, reportedly Beck was driving while Cohen was in the front passenger seat. The third occupant, a man, was released after police determined he had been picked up after the shooting.

Police allegedly located two 9mm handguns in the vehicle, one between Beck's legs and the other in the door console of the driver's front door. The handgun found in Beck's possession was checked and discovered to be chambered with a Sig round, Caton said in the affidavit, with the chief also noting that Sig casings were also found at the scene of the shooting.

Cohen and Beck declined to answer questions after being read their Miranda rights, except to confirm that the third individual in the vehicle had been picked up away from the scene of the shooting. Both were arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was later set at $20,000 cash for Cohen and $5,000 unsecured with a Maine Pre-Trial Services contract for Beck. Conditions of release include no contact with other people involved in the case.

Cohen was a number of felony convictions out of Connecticut, police noted, including assault, threatening, possession of a firearm and burglary.