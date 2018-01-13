Two Farmington men arrested in trafficking drug case

FARMINGTON - Two local men were arrested Thursday night after police reportedly found illegal drugs and cash in their Broadway apartment.

Officer Michael Lyman and Sgt. Edward Hastings of the Farmington Police Department searched the downtown residence after obtaining a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation that started two weeks ago when they received information on a possible drug trafficking operation downtown.

According to Police Chief Jack Peck, the officers found "several grams" of cocaine along with various pills, a few pounds of marijuana and cash during a search of the apartment.

Omer Havten, 20, was arrested and charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug.

Police also arrested Jonathan Toothaker, 22, and charged him with violating the conditions of release, allowing a minor to possess alcohol and furnishing of drugs.

Both men were transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.