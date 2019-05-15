Two Farmington residents arrested for alleged methamphetamine production

FARMINGTON - Both Farmington and Wilton Police Departments responded to a call of a possible drug overdose early on the morning of May 15. The call came in around 1 a.m. from the Knowlton Corner Road.

According to a report from the Farmington Police Department, upon arrival a male victim was given Narcan and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance. Upon further notice, officers allegedly discovered evidence of methamphetamine production and contacted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

More evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing was allegedly discovered by the MDEA Clandestine Lab Team and was removed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Farmington residents Douglas Theriault (37) and Katherine Theriault (28) were arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Operation of a Methamphetamine Laboratory (Class A) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class D). They were transported to the Franklin County Jail.

There were three children, age 7, 3, and 1, present during this incident. With the help of the Department of Health and Human Services, the children were placed with a family member.