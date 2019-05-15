Two Farmington residents arrested for alleged methamphetamine production
FARMINGTON - Both Farmington and Wilton Police Departments responded to a call of a possible drug overdose early on the morning of May 15. The call came in around 1 a.m. from the Knowlton Corner Road.
According to a report from the Farmington Police Department, upon arrival a male victim was given Narcan and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance. Upon further notice, officers allegedly discovered evidence of methamphetamine production and contacted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
More evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing was allegedly discovered by the MDEA Clandestine Lab Team and was removed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Farmington residents Douglas Theriault (37) and Katherine Theriault (28) were arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Operation of a Methamphetamine Laboratory (Class A) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class D). They were transported to the Franklin County Jail.
There were three children, age 7, 3, and 1, present during this incident. With the help of the Department of Health and Human Services, the children were placed with a family member.
Hopefully they all get the help they need and those poor children get the parents they deserve. Great job to law enforcement and Northstar. Makes me sick the children have to bear the brunt of their parents stupidity not to mention putting the kids at risk of God knows what.
Amazing that people do this crap with their small children in the house.
"There were three children, age 7, 3, and 1, present during this incident." That's the saddest part of this story.
How come we don't have pictures of these people????? I think we should be fair as to what is posted on here!! I've seen pictures on here for something far less serious than this! Come on people let's play fair!!