Two Franklin County women indicted in unrelated theft cases

FARMINGTON - Two women have been charged with allegedly stealing money from a business and a nonprofit road association, in separate indictments handed down by the Franklin County grand jury last week.

Bobbie Dawes, 45 of Jay, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, elevated to a Class B felony due to the alleged theft exceeding $10,000 of value. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of forgery.

Dawes alleged theft relates to the Mile 10 Owners Road Association, an organization in The Forks that is attempting to repair and maintain private roads. Dawes was the secretary/treasurer for the association, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and was investigated after association members discovered discrepancies in the group's financial statements. Although based in Somerset County's The Forks, the association contacted FCSO, as the checks relating to the alleged embezzlement had been written and utilized in Jay.

FCSO investigated and allege that police located several checks written from the association's account to Dawes. Those checks were issued without the knowledge of the association president and reportedly included forged signatures. The total amount encompassed by the alleged embezzlement was in excess of $10,000.

In an unrelated indictment, the grand jury also indicted Deborah Vitrano, 35 of Phillips, on one count of felony theft, similarly elevated to Class B due to the alleged value. Vitrano was also indicted on a second felony, Class C forgery due to the alleged, aggregate value exceeding $1,000.

State police investigated after the owners of Grant's Camps on Kennebago Lake in Stetson Township made an initial complaint. It is alleged that Vitrano, the manager of Grant's Camps, had been making out checks and withdrawing funds from the business' account without permission since November 2016.

Following an interview at the business, state police arrested Vitrano back in June.