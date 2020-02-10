Franklin Countys First News

Two hour delays for RSU 9, 58, 73

Posted by • February 10, 2020 •

The following is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the snowstorm today. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

There is a two hour delay in all RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) schools today, Feb. 10, 2020.

There is a two hour delay in all RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld) schools today, Feb. 10, 2020.

There is a two hour delay in all MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong) schools today, Feb. 10, 2020.

