Two indicted for trafficking in heroin, crack cocaine

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury has indicted a Jay woman and a New York man on trafficking charges, following their arrest in Jay. Police say they discovered more than 120 grams of heroin and 85 grams of crack cocaine when they searched a Main Street residence in late July.

Angie Braley, 37 of Jay, and Darnell Smith, 20 of Bronx, New York, were both indicted by the grand jury of two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class A felonies. The two charges that Braley and Smith have been indicted on reference heroin and cocaine, respectively. Braley has also been indicted on one misdemeanor count of violating the conditions of her release.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court, Jay police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, assisted by other departments, conducted a search warrant at the 446 Main Street apartment on July 30 after receiving information from numerous concerned citizens. The apartment allegedly belonged to Braley, who was out on bail at the time of her arrest. While watching the apartment, police were able to see a "small usable amount of crack [cocaine]," according to the affidavit.

A search of the residence reportedly resulted in the seizure of 121 grams of heroin and 85 grams of crack cocaine, pre-packaged for sale. The drugs were estimated at having a street value of $45,000. The amount of drugs allegedly found in the apartment resulted in the aggravated trafficking charges. Braley and Smith were both arrested.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.