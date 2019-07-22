Two indicted on unlawful sexual contact charges

FARMINGTON - Men from Carthage and Dixfield were indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on charges of unlawful sexual contact last week, relating to two, separate cases.

Warren Strout, 55 of Carthage, was indicted on three counts of unlawful sexual contact, all Class B felonies, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release. Those charges stem from a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation into three incidents that allegedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2019.

According to the arrest affidavit, Strout threatened the 15-year-old juvenile that she would regret it if she told anyone about the alleged abuse. After a second alleged instance, Strout reportedly told the juvenile that "her life would be hell." The third incident allegedly occurred in February.

According to the affidavit, Strout denied the allegations and requested a lawyer. He was then arrested by the investigating officer, FCSO Det. Kenneth Charles.

Eric Letalien, 44 of Dixfield, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor assault by the grand jury Wednesday. Those charges relate to a Jay Police Department investigation into an assault that is alleged to have occurred at a business in that town.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman told JPD Sgt. Russell Adams that Letalien made unwanted sexual contact with her at a workplace in Jay in January. The woman went to Franklin Memorial Hospital after the incident.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.