Two longtime employees leaving Farmington police

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Department lost 34 years of combined experience last week, with Detective Marc Bowering and Office Manager Bonnie Pomeroy both leaving the department.

Bowering is retiring after 20 years with FPD, 18 of them as a detective. Pomeroy is not retiring, but is departing her position after 14 years, taking a new job with Franklin Savings Bank. Police Chief Jack Peck described the departure of Bowering and Pomeroy, both Wilton residents, as a "heartfelt loss."

"It's going to be extremely difficult to replace either one of them," Peck said.

Bowering graduated from Mt. Blue High School, a classmate of Peck's, then served with the Army as a combat engineer for four years. From there, he worked as a patrol officer with Wilton Police Department before coming to the FPD 20 years ago. He spent a single year as a patrol officer, then with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, before settling into the detective's position.

Bowering said that he and his siblings were raised to be service-oriented by his parents: his father was a deputy sheriff and warden while his mother worked in healthcare fields. The job of detective provided an important service to the community, Bowering said, while offering a challenge as well.

"It's a job that I love," Bowering said. "Detective fit my personality to a T."

Bowering had worked every sort of case while at FPD, Peck said, consistently doing great work without ever slowing down.

Many aspects of police work had changed over the years, Bowering said, ranging from cruisers and duty weapons to exchanging carbon copied reports for computer files. Law enforcement officer medical training had gone from CPR to also learning how to operate AEDs and administer Narcan. Officer training, annual certifications and testing procedures were far more involved, Bowering said, with a greater emphasis on mental health issues.

Some things hadn't changed. Bowering said that he worked with many professional co-workers over the years. Humor was important, allowing officers to approach high stress situations. While Bowering says he remembers the big cases, helping bring families closure through an investigation, he also remembers light-hearted moments, like working the detail at the Farmington Fair. Bowering taught a Central Maine Community College course on Criminal Justice for six years at Mt. Blue High School.

Retired from the FPD as of Friday, Bowering is considering a couple of different law enforcement opportunities. He's looking for what will be best for his family: wife Beckie Bowering, a teenage daughter, three adult children and, as of a few months ago, a grandchild.

"I'm looking forward to giving back what I've taken from them because of the job," Bowering said.

A retirement gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Richard Caton III Memorial Police Station to wish Bowering well.

Pomeroy started at FPD in 2005, having previous worked in the real estate and insurance fields. Working at a police station seemed interesting, Pomeroy said.

"I really had no idea what I'd be in for," she said.

Over the years Pomeroy has seen changes in law enforcement too, with some of her experiences mirroring Bowering's. One big change has been the rise of digital and social media. Officers have had to adapt, Pomeroy said, from saving Facebook posts to collecting evidence off cellphones: all of which has to be stored by the department. Locally, the death of Chief Caton in 2010 and the opening of the station that now bears his name were two of the biggest changes that Pomeroy can remember. There were smaller but still important happenings as well, like the department's participation in the Relay For Life and the Ice Bucket Challenge fundraisers.

Peck called Pomeroy the "face of the department." She is the first person that those interacting with FPD either see at the front door or hear over the phone, Peck said; in many cases, those people are under immense stress. No matter how chaotic things got, Peck said, Pomeroy had always been the "ultimate professional."

For Pomeroy, interacting with members of law enforcement and with the public over the years had created an effective, second family, one she still hopes to see around the Farmington area. Pomeroy is excited for her new job at FSB, working as a security analyst. It's a new position that will encompass elements such as branch security and fraud prevention.

Peck said that the department is currently advertising for Pomeroy's position, but he does not currently anticipate any change in the station's hours. The department is currently trying to fill two patrol positions, Peck said, after that's done they will turn their attention to filling the detective position.