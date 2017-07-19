Two men arrested for Phillips burglary

PHILLIPS - An investigation of a reported burglary in Phillips led to the arrest of two Farmington residents.

On July 11 Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to a complaint on the Dodge Rd. that reported unknown persons breaking into a residence. The caller reported stolen video games, a television, a laptop, a sound system and assorted drug paraphernalia.

After acquiring leads into the investigation, Doucette and Chief deputy Steve Lowell interviewed two suspects at Farmington PD on July 18. As a result of that interview, Brandy Pease (21) of Farmington and Shawn Burnell (26) also of Farmington were arrested on Class B Felony Burglary Charges and transported to jail.

Most of the stolen items were recovered after further investigation except for the drug paraphernalia. Sgt. Adcock of Farmington Police assisted in the recovery of all items from Farmington.