Two men arrested on aggravated assault charges after early-morning altercation

KINGFIELD - An altercation that allegedly involved a local resident and three snowmobilers early Wednesday morning resulted in felony criminal charges against two Kingfield residents.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Eric Eaton, 22, and Matthew Ross, 20, both of Kingfield, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, Wednesday evening. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred earlier that morning on the West Kingfield Road.

At approximately 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a reported assault in Kingfield, traveling to Trestle Avenue. Once there, the deputy was told by the complainant that he and his child had been woken up by three men riding snowmobiles in the field behind his house. The man said that he confronted the snowmobilers and tried to yell at them to ask them to stop, but the men reportedly continued to ride in the field and then left, traveling towards a residence on the West Kingfield road.

The complainant got into his vehicle with his child and traveled to the residence on the West Kingfield, reportedly to ask the snowmobilers to cease their activity in the early-morning hours. After words were exchanged, a fight allegedly ensued involving two of the snowmobilers and the complainant.

First responders were dispatched to the complainant's residence to provide medical care. He refused to be transported; however, he later drove himself to Franklin Memorial Hospital due to injuries allegedly sustained in the fight.

Morgan later arrested two of the three snowmobilers: Eaton and Ross at 5:38 p.m. and 6:58 p.m., respectively. The third snowmobiler was not charged.