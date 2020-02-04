Two men charged with aggravated trafficking following bail check

FARMINGTON - Two men were arrested on aggravated trafficking and associated charges over the weekend, after police say a bail check located cocaine and associated paraphernalia in a Town Farm Road residence.

Mitchell Wallace, 21 of Farmington, and Nathaniel Zelie, 20 of Freeman Township, were both charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony. Wallace was additionally charged with misdemeanor violating the conditions of release, relating to bail conditions attached to an ongoing case.

According to an affidavit filed by Farmington Police Officer Brandon Sholan, FPD personnel went to a Town Farm Road address on Feb. 1 at approximately 9 p.m. Conditions of Wallace's bail included no use or possession of alcohol and random search for same, relating to an aggravated assault complaint that stemmed from an Aug. 17, 2019 incident. Wallace was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on that charge last month.

While searching the residence, Sholan wrote in the affidavit, police found opened and unopened containers of alcohol as well as a serving tray containing a rolled up $20 bill, both with a white residue, a credit card in Zelie's name, multiple small baggies, scales and a box of sandwich bags. Wallace reportedly told Sholan that the items were Zelie's and that the white residue was cocaine. A field test administered by Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, Sholan wrote, tested positive for cocaine base.

Zelie denied knowing anything about the various items, Sholan wrote in the affidavit. Upon having Zelie empty his pockets, police allegedly located a baggie of what appeared to be cocaine, weighed at 9.88 grams. Zelie reportedly confirmed that he was in possession of a baggie of cocaine.

Wallace was also asked to empty his pockets, with police allegedly finding in excess of 10 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine in a baggie. A small amount of cocaine was also discovered in a jacket in the living room; Wallace admitted that it was his jacket and that there was cocaine inside.

Police also say they located a 12-gauge shotgun in the residence, located in a bedroom closet.

Wallace and Zelie were arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Zelie was later released on a Maine Pretrial Services contract, after he had his initial appearance in court Monday. Wallace's bail was set at $5,000 cash on the new allegations, but he was also ordered to remain in custody until a hearing on the state's motion to revoke bail could be heard by the court.

The residence searched by police is located across the street from the Village Improvement Society Park in West Farmington, which is designated as a "Drug Safe Zone." Conducting the alleged trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school or designated area elevates the charge to a Class A felony, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.